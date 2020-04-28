New Delhi: After some news reports started circulating on social media that the retirement age of central government employees has been reduced, the Centre on Monday issued a clarification saying that the report is not true and the retirement age has not been altered at all. Also Read - Good News For Central Government Staff: No Plan to Lower Retirement Age

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that there is no move to bring down the retirement age of central government employees. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: End of Discrimination Against Lakhs of Govt Employees, Uniform Retirement Age for CAPF Personnel, Check Details

The minister refuted the media reports that the government has moved a proposal for reducing the retirement age of government employees to 50 years and said there is no such move to reduce the retirement age nor (there) has been such a proposal discussed at any level. Also Read - Economic Survey 2018-19: Retirement Age Should be Increased Due to Decline in Total Fertility Rate

He further added that there are some people who plant such stories time and again in a section of media over the last few days and attributing it to the government sources or the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Expressing concern over the misinformation being spread at this time of coronavirus, the minister said it was unfortunate that at a time the country is going through the coronavirus crisis, there are certain elements and vested interests which try to underplay all the good works done by the government by planting such stories.

Giving an example, the minister said last week there was fake news that the government had decided to impose a 30 per cent reduction in the pension and discontinue pensions for those who are above the age of 80.

“However, contrary to this, the truth is that on the 31st of March there was not a single pensioner whose pension did not deposit in his account. Not only this, services of the postal department were sought to deliver the pension amount at the residence of the pensioners, whenever required,” the minister said.