New Delhi: Reports suggesting an agreement between Zee Media and Adani Enterprises circulating on social media platforms have been termed as “false and baseless” by the Zee Media company management. The Zee Media company management has outrightly rejected any such claims and stated that there have been no talks between both the groups and some media personnel are spreading fake news about it.Also Read - Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra’s Efforts Yield Results, 10,000 Farmers Join Organic Farming

A tweet falsely claiming about the deal between Zee Media and Adani Group has been doing rounds on social media and is completely a fake news tweet. The top management of Zee Media has strongly refuted this fake and false tweet because no such deal took place with Adani Group. The tweet was made by a user by the name of Anurag Chaturvedi. He has tweeted that Gautam Adani and Subhash Chandra have entered into an exclusive agreement. Adani enterprise to acquire Zee media in an all-cash deal at Rs 30 per share. Sanjay Pugalia to be CEO of Zee news. Also Read - Subhash Chandra Attends Virat Vaishya Vyapari Mahakumbh in Ghaziabad, Stresses on Upliftment of Poor

Gautam Adani and Subhash Chandra enter in to an exclusive agreement . Adani enterprise to acquire Zee media in an all cash deal at Rs 30 per share. Sanjay Pugalia to be CEO of Zee news. — Anurag Chaturvedi (@AnuragC1106) January 12, 2022

Also Read - Zee Group Founder Subhash Chandra Celebrates His 71st Birthday in Hisar

Soon after the fake tweet started going viral, Zee media’s official spokesperson Ronak Jatwala issued a statement saying, “We completely refute any such rumor being spread by some journalist around talks between Dr. Subhash Chandra and Gautam Adani related to Zee Media. There is no talk between both groups. This is a false news.”

Zee Media Management has said that one should not pay any attention to any such rumours. There has been no conversation of any kind between the two groups. Some journalists have spread rumours on Twitter and social media.