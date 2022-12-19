Top Recommended Stories
FAKE NEWS! Govt Is NOT Giving Rs 6,000/Month To Unemployed Youth Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’
The government of India has categorically denied a WhatsApp message that claims the government is giving Rs 6000/month to unemployed youth under 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana'
New Delhi: There has been a message circulating on WhatsApp which says the government of India is giving Rs 6,000 per month to unemployed youth under ‘Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’. The government of India has denied any such allowance being given or scheme being launched.
Also Read:
एक वायरल #Whatsapp मैसेज में दावा किया जा रहा है कि प्रधानमंत्री बेरोजगारी भत्ता योजना के तहत सरकार बेरोजगार युवाओं को हर महीने ₹6,000 का भत्ता दे रही है। #PIBFactCheck
▶️यह मैसेज फर्जी है।
▶️भारत सरकार ऐसी कोई योजना नहीं चला रही।
▶️कृपया ऐसे मैसेज फॉरवर्ड ना करें। pic.twitter.com/XDUURi2ahH
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 19, 2022
“A viral WhatsApp message is claiming that the government is giving an allowance of ₹ 6,000 per month to unemployed youth under the Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana.
▶️ This message is fake.
▶️ Government of India is not running any such scheme.
▶️ Please do not forward such messages, ” said Press Information Bureau in a tweet.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.