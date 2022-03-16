New Delhi: Falguni Nayar, beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa’s founder has become the wealthiest new entrant in the M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2022. Falguni, alongwith her husband Sanjay Nayar featured in the list of top 10 new entrants in the 2022 Hurun Global Rich List, the press release by the research company said. Falguni Nayar’s (INR 57,000) Nykaa, beauty and fashion e-commerce platform, was listed at a premium of over 82%, and the market cap crossed INR 1 lakh crore post listing.Also Read - Gautam Adani Earned Rs 6,000 Crore Every Week In 2021: Hurun Report

Top 10 Countries That Added New Billionaires – 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List

Nayar, who formerly led a top Indian investment bank, founded Nykaa in 2012 just months before turning 50. The woman-led unicorn offers 4,000 beauty, personal care, and fashion brands through its website, app, and 80-odd brick-and-mortar stores.

“I started Nykaa at the age of 50 with no experience. I hope the Nykaa journey can inspire each of you to be the Nykaa of your lives,” she said ahead of her company’s listing at the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Falguni Nayar, who owns almost half of Nykaa’s shares is now worth $6.5 billion as shares of her company surged to 89 per cent as they started trading on the day, according to a Bloomberg report.

All You Need to Know About Falguni Nayar And Nykaa

After graduating from IIM Ahmedabad, Falguni started her career in consulting with A.F. Ferguson & Co. She then spent 18 years at the Kotak Mahindra Bank, helming several businesses, and was the Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Investment Bank, and was director at Kotak Securities – the bank’s institutional equities division.

Nykaa (the Sanskrit word for actress) quickly became popular with young tech-savvy Indians – predominantly women – who preferred the wide selection of brands compared with what was on offer at their local shops

India Ranks Third in Terms of Self-Made Billionaires

India added 51 billionaires and occupies the third spot, comfortably ahead of the UK which added 22 billionaires in this year's list. With 13 billionaires from Automobile & Auto Components sector, India has the second-largest concentration of Automobile billionaires after China, which has 39 billionaires.

Key Global Findings in the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List

3,381 billionaires in the world, up 153 from last year and 1,124 or 50% from five years ago.

Asia pulls away from North America and Europe. Asia, with 57% of world’s population accounted for 66% of new faces, 52% of billionaires and 42% of wealth.

Rise of India: India now has 249 billionaires of which 215 live in India. The number of Indian billionaires has doubled every 5 years for the last decade.

Wealth hits new records again: Despite the Russia-Ukraine war and continued COVID impact, total wealth of billionaires rose 4% to US $ 15.2 TN.

About Hurun Report

Hurun Report is a leading research, luxury publishing and events group established in London in 1998 with presence in India, China, France, UK, USA, Australia, Japan, Canada and Luxembourg. It is widely recognized world-over for its comprehensive evaluation of the wealthiest individuals across the globe. Hurun Report is the largest compiler of the rich list globally.