New Delhi: In a first philanthropic move that could inspire the corporate world, Jamshedpur-based Tata steel has announced social security schemes under which the family members of employees, who died of Covid-19, would receive their last-drawn salary till the time he/she would have turned 60. They will also be able to get medical benefits and housing facilities. Moreover, the company stated that if its frontline worker contracts the virus while on the job and succumbed to the infection, the company will bear all the expenses of their children's education till they graduate.

"Tata Steel has taken the path of Agility With Care by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by COVID-19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times", the company said on Twitter.

In a statement, the company said," Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employee/nominee."

“The Company has always been a shield of ste, supporting its stakeholders at all times. This time is no different. Tata Steel family stands stoically with its entire people, committed to their security and well-being,” it said.

Following the announcement, netizens lauded Ratan Tata for ‘inspiring the corporate world’.

Earlier this month, Tata Steel had said it has further increased its daily oxygen supply limit to over 1,000 tonne for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. On April 28, the company had informed about ramping up the oxygen supply limit to 800 tonne a day from 600 tonne/day earlier from its plants in Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar.