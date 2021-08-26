New Delhi: In a good news for the families of deceased bank employees, they will start receiving up to 30 per cent of the last drawn salary of the employee under the National Pension Scheme (NPS). The central government has approved this. Meanwhile, the contribution made by Public Sector Banks (PSBs) for employee pensions under the NPS has been hiked to 14 per cent from the earlier 10 per cent.Also Read - Baby Girl Born on Afghanistan Evacuation Flight Named 'Reach' After Plane's Call Sign

Family Pension Calculator, Rules Bank Employees