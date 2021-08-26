New Delhi: In a good news for the families of deceased bank employees, they will start receiving up to 30 per cent of the last drawn salary of the employee under the National Pension Scheme (NPS). The central government has approved this. Meanwhile, the contribution made by Public Sector Banks (PSBs) for employee pensions under the NPS has been hiked to 14 per cent from the earlier 10 per cent.Also Read - Baby Girl Born on Afghanistan Evacuation Flight Named 'Reach' After Plane's Call Sign
Family Pension Calculator, Rules Bank Employees
- So far, the pension under the scheme was capped at Rs 9,284.
- Now, after raising of the banks’ contribution family pensions of bank employees can go up to Rs 35,000, Department of Financial Services Debasish Panda has said, as per an IANS report.
- “Proposal for enhancement of family pension and employer’s contribution under the NPS is approved by FM. The benefits would now accrue to family pensioners. The Cap on pay is removed and uniform slab of 30 per cent will be in force. Pension can go as high as Rs 35,000,” Panda said on Wednesday.
- Addressing the media, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that during her interaction with the chiefs of Public Sector Banks, she directed them to interact with export promotion agencies as well as with bodies of industry and commerce so the requirements of exporters can be well addressed in time.
- She also noted that with changed times, industries have the option of raising funds even from outside the banking sector.
- “Banks themselves are raising funds through various avenues. These new aspects need to be studied to target credit where it is needed,” she said.