Faridabad to Jewar Airport in just 20 minutes? 31-km Greenfield Expressway likely to become operational soon, to pass through THESE villages of UP and Haryana

New Delhi: Good news for Delhi-NCR residents, reaching Jewar Airport, known as Noida International Airport, from Faridabad will soon become much easier. According to the reports, a 31-kilometer-long, six-lane greenfield expressway is being constructed to connect Smart City Faridabad with the airport. After the completion of the expressway, the distance between Faridabad and Jewar can be covered in just 15–20 minutes.

The reports further added that around 1,200 pillars have been completed, and girder installation work over the Yamuna River is currently underway. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set a target to complete the project by April 2027. However, some sections are expected to become operational by 2026.

Here are some of the key details:

This will be a six-lane expressway, expandable to eight lanes in the future.

It will directly connect Faridabad’s industrial areas to the airport.

The expressway will begin from the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway link road (Sector-65) in Faridabad

The expressway will end near Dayanatpur village, close to Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

Out of the total length, approximately 22–24 km falls in Haryana, while the remaining 7–9 km lies in Uttar Pradesh.

The expressway will pass through 18 villages—12 in Haryana and 6 in Uttar Pradesh.

In Haryana, it will pass through Shahpur, Sotai, Chandawali, Bahbalpur, Fafunda, Panhera Khurd, Narhawali, Mehmadpur, Hirapur, Mohna, Kalan, and Baghpur.

In Uttar Pradesh, it will pass through Jhuppa, Phalaida Bangar, Amarpur, Karauli Bangar, Vallabhnagar, and will conclude at Dayanatpur.

The total estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 2,414 crore. As per the NHAI officials, around 3,000 piles are to be constructed under this project, of which nearly 1,200 have already been completed. The girder casting process for the upper road structure has also begun, accelerating the pace of construction.

