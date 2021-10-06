New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday approved setting up of 7 PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crores over 5 years. Giving further information, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the move from the Centre has been inspired by the 5F vision of PM Modi – Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.Also Read - Dubai Expo 2020 Will Showcase India's Superpower to the Entire World: Piyush Goyal

The Union minister said that the integrated vision will help furthering the growth of textile sector in the economy. “No other competing nation has a complete textile ecosystem like us. India is strong in all five Fs,” Goyal said. Also Read - ‘Land of Massive Opportunities’: PM Modi At Dubai Expo Invites Global Investors to Invest in India

As per the announcement, the 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) will be setup at Greenfield / Brownfield sites located in different willing States. Also Read - No Outsiders Were in Parliament: Centre Seeks Apology From Opposition For Creating Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Modi Govt’s landmark decision to empower Textiles sector. Approval for 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region & Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks. ₹ 4,445 Cr outlay for #PMMitra4Textiles in 5 yrs to enable: 🏭World class infrastructure 🧵 21 lakh jobs 📈 More production & export led growth pic.twitter.com/6dTLb5NzyI — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 6, 2021

“The proposals of State Governments having ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance-free land parcel of 1,000+ acres along with other textiles related facilities & ecosystem are welcome,” he said.

He further informed that maximum Development Capital Support (DCS) of Rs 500 crore to all Greenfield PM MITRA and a maximum of Rs 200 Crore to Brownfield PM MITRA will be provided for development of Common Infrastructure (@30% of the Project Cost) and Rs 300 Crore of Competitiveness Incentive Support (CIS) will also be provided to each PM MITRA park for early establishment of textiles manufacturing units in PM MITRA.

He also added that the state government supports will include provision of 1,000 Acre land for development of a world class industrial estate.

He further stated for Greenfield PM MITRA park, the Development Capital Support will be 30% of the Project Cost, with a cap of ₹ 500 crore.

PM MITRA: Key features

PM MITRA park will be developed by a Special Purpose Vehicle which will be owned by State Government and Government of India in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) Mode. ‘

The Master Developer will not only develop the Industrial Park but also maintain it during the concession period.

Selection of this Master Developer will happen based on objective criteria developed jointly by State and Central Governments.

The Centre will provide a fund of Rs 300 Crore for each PM MITRA Park to incentivize manufacturing units to get established.