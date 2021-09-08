New Delhi: In a relief for farmers, the Central government today announced the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi crops for Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2022-23. Return to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in case of wheat, rapeseed and mustard followed by lentil, gram, barley and safflower. MSPs have been aligned in favour of oilseeds, pulses and coarse cereals.Also Read - I Will Only Come if Made PCB Chairman And Not in Any Other Capacity: Shoaib Akhtar

The decision was taken by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The hike in MSP ensure remuneration is aimed at encouraging crop diversification and aid in providing remunerative return to farmers for their produce, the central government said.

The highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for Lentil (Masur) and Rapeseeds & Mustard (Rs 400 per quintal each) followed by gram (Rs 130 per quintal).

In case of safflower, there has been an increase of Rs 114 per quintal, in comparison to last year, according to details provided by the CCEA.

The MSP on wheat has gone up by Rs 40, on Barley by Rs 35, the CCEA stated.

The increase in MSP on Rabi crops including wheat and pulses have come at a time when farmers have protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020 against three newly enacted farm law – 1. The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 3. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.