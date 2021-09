New Delhi: In a relief for farmers, the Central government today announced the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi crops for Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2022-23. Return to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in case of wheat, rapeseed and mustard followed by lentil, gram, barley and safflower. MSPs have been aligned in favour of oilseeds, pulses and coarse cereals.Also Read - I Will Only Come if Made PCB Chairman And Not in Any Other Capacity: Shoaib Akhtar