New Delhi: In view of traffic disruption in the National Capital Region (NCR) due to the farmers' protest march on Thursday, the Centre-operated Air India has allowed a no-show waiver and one free reschedule to passengers who could not report for their flights.

The waiver will be valid for flights scheduled out of IGI Airport in Delhi only for 26th November, 2020, the airline said in a statement.

#FlyAI: In view of traffic disruption in NCR region due to closure of Delhi borders, we are allowing no-show waiver & one free reschedule to passengers who couldn't report for their flights. Waiver will be valid for flights scheduled out of Delhi airport only for 26th Nov '20. — Air India (@airindiain) November 26, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police intensified vehicle checking in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by Punjab farmers against the Centre’s farm laws resulting in people traveling to the national capital from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to face traffic snarls at several border crossings.

Farmers from Punjab are scheduled to reach Delhi through five highways connecting the city as part of their march.