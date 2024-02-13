Home

Business

Farmers Protest: Travel Advisory Issued By Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, Check Details Here

Farmers Protest: Travel Advisory Issued By Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, Check Details Here

Ahead of the Farmers Protest today, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has issued a travel advisory for all its passengers. Check details..

Delhi IGI Airport

New Delhi: Multiple farmer associations had called for a ‘Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest’ for February 13, 2024, i.e. today, and despite a meeting with the Centre, no concrete decision was reached and the protest is expected to take place today. The farmers will travel from Haryana to Delhi and ahead of this protest, restrictions have been imposed both on the borders and within the states of Haryana and Delhi including sealing of borders, imposition of Section 144 and traffic advisories. Apart from the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, another advisory has been issued in the national capital and this one is by the Delhi’s IGI Airport. A travel advisory for all passengers has been issued by the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport – check here…

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.