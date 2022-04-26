New Delhi: In a latest development, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced that it will give Rs 900 per month. This will be given if they rear indigenous cows. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister, made the announcement on Monday while virtually addressing a NITI Aayog workshop on agriculture. Chouhan also announced the constitution of the Madhya Pradesh Natural Agriculture Development Board to promote natural farming.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Man Killed For Eating Samosa Without Shop Owner's Permission

He said, “Desi (indigenous) cows are essential for natural farming…Farmers should rear at least one desi cow. We have decided to provide Rs 900 per month to such farmers. So, a farmer will get a total of Rs 10,800 in a year for a desi cow.” Also Read - NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1,222 Posts From May 1| Read Details Here

Push To Natural Farming

Along with this, he also announced that his government will soon start activities to promote natural farming. It will be promoted in 100 villages across the state. Chouhan announced, “With the current Kharif crop season, natural farming activities will start in 5,200 villages of the state. We are looking for such farmers. So far, 1.65 lakh farmers in the state have shown interest in natural farming. Workshops will also be organised in the state to create an atmosphere for natural farming.” Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Social Audit For Beneficiaries On Cards | Complete Details Here

To further promote natural farming, five full-time workers will be appointed in each block. They will be paid an honorarium. “Natural farming will be promoted in agricultural fields on both the banks of the Narmada river,” Chouhan said.

(With PTI inputs)