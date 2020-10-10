Are you constantly enamored by fashion? Are you an aspiring designer? Do you wish to establish a globally recognizable brand some day? Also Read - Top Fashion Designers Collaborate to Launch Affordable Fashion Line

Eminent Indian fashion designer, Urvashi Kaur, is a celebrated name for more than a decade now. She is famous for her Global fashion, an expression of thinking globally, sustainably and acting locally. She has dressed many famous Bollywood celebrities including Shradhha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhaskar, Neha Dhupia, Tisca Chopra, Tillotama Shome, Huma Qureshi, and many more. Watch her talk about the fashion industry and her journey to success as a fashion designer.

Do you have what it takes to be a part of the industry? Urvashi says the two most important things are flair and talent. You need a lot of focus and determination. But more than anything you need to have passion, follow it and a drive to create something.

Is it the glamour that attracts you to this? Watch her clear all your confusion here. If you have always wondered about the industry being ‘mean’, fear not. The industry is so time consuming, you will not only be oblivious to the competition, you will sometimes forget what day and time it is.

If you always thought the industry is ruthless, let her change all your prejudices. Hard work and determination is a prerequisite for every field. However, you need to set your goals high and be tenacious towards them to achieve them, especially in the fashion industry.

You are your own competition. Fashion being a visual and dynamic industry, you need to keep on the pace and overtake yourself every time. You need to have a vision and move towards it.

Quoting Urvashi, “You have to be born for fashion and need to live for it!” So go for it, take your chances and give everything- you will succeed. Push yourself harder every time. Stay consistent. Stay positive and enjoy the journey. The journey is the most important and as long as you are happy- you will succeed.