FASTag Balance Check: You Can Check FASTag Balance in 3 Simple Ways. Here’s How

FASTag Balance Check: With the FASTag system, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) collect tolls at every toll plaza across the country. The official ‘tag-issuers’ authorised by the government and the participating banks can issue FASTags. For the FASTags, the minimum recharge amount is Rs 100, and the maximum amount is based on the type of vehicle, and the account linked to the FASTag service.

Even as FASTag experienced a few hiccups in the beginning when customers tried to add money to their accounts, the process however smoothened eventually. If you are travelling on a busy highway, and have no idea about your FASTag account balance, then here are some quick ways to check your balance.

How to check FASTag balance online:

In simple ways, you can check FASTag balance online by visiting the website of your bank through which you have created your FASTag ID.

After logging in, you need to click on the view FASTag balance option to check your remaining account balance.

Check FASTag balance with NHAI:

You can check details related to your FASTag account on the My FASTag App, available on Google Play Store or App Store.

How to Check FASTag Balance Through Missed Call:

You can check the balance of FASTag through ‘Missed Call Alert Facility’. After giving a missed call at +91-8884333331 from your registered mobile number, you will receive a notification with the current FASTtag balance on your phone.

How To Recharge FASTag Account Online:

You can recharge your FASTag account online by visiting the official website of your bank or using digital payment apps like Paytm, Gpay, or PhonePe.

