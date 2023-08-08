Home

Business

FASTag Blacklisted: Here’s How to Activate It Via BHIM App, Google Pay; Check Step-By-Step Guide

If your FASTag has been blacklisted for reasons other than insufficient balance, you will need to contact your FASTag issuer to resolve the issue.

New Delhi: FASTag was made compulsory for all four-wheelers (private and commercial vehicles) in India from February 15, 2021. It is nothing but a tag that attaches to your car’s windshield that enables electronic toll payment at toll plazas across the highways. It works on RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology, and the toll payment happens from a digital wallet linked to the tag, thus eliminating cash payments and minimising long queues at toll plazas. However, your FASTag can be blacklisted due to low balance or traffic violations. In such cases, you won’t be able to make automatic payments at toll booths.

How to check if a FASTag is blacklisted?

One of the easiest ways to check the status of your FASTag is by visiting the official FASTag portal. Below are the steps to check your tag status.

Visit the website https:// www.npci.org.in/ .

. Click on the “What we do” drop-down menu.

Hover/click on the “NETC Fastag” option from the drop-down menu.

Next, click on the “Check Your NETC FASTag Status”.

Enter your vehicle registration number or FASTag ID, fill in the captcha code and click on the “Check Status” button.

The page will display the tag status and mentions whether your tag is active/inactive or blocked.

Why does a FASTag get blacklisted

There are numerous reasons why your Fastag got blacklisted. The various reasons for your Fastag getting blacklisted are given below:

Law Enforcement Agency’s Blacklisting: Your NHAI FASTag blacklist may occur if your vehicle is on the radar of any law enforcement agency owing to numerous rule violations.

Inadequate Balance: An insufficient amount in your account is one of the most common causes of a blacklisted FASTag.

If your FASTag has been blacklisted for reasons other than insufficient balance, you will need to contact your FASTag issuer to resolve the issue. If you are unable to recharge your FASTag wallet online, you can do so at a toll plaza or by visiting a bank branch.

Steps to recharge your FASTag using the BHIM app

Here is how to recharge FASTag using BHIM UPI.

Step 1: Use Google Play Store (for Android phone) or Apple App Store (for iPhone) to download the BHIM app.

Step 2: Once installed, open the BHIM app on your phone using your ‘Passcode’.

Step 3: Select the ‘Send’ option given on the home screen.

Step 4: Select ‘Send Money’ and enter your FASTag’s UPI ID. (For example, VehicleNo@bankupihandle)

Step 5: Complete the UPI ID verification.

Step 6: Enter an amount for BHIM FASTag recharge.

Step 7: Authenticate the payment using your pin.

Step 8: Check for an SMS confirmation to ensure the successful FASTag recharge.

How to link FASTag with Google Pay

For FASTag recharge using Google Pay, you will have to link your FASTag account with GPay. The below steps will explain the process of linking FASTag to Google Pay.

Step 1: Open Google Pay (GPay) app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the 'New Payment' button.

Step 3: Further, tap on the 'Bill Payment'.

Step 4: From the Payment Categories, select 'FASTag recharge'.

Step 5: You will get a list of all the banks and institutions providing FASTag recharge service. Select the FASTag issuer bank. You will find your issuer bank name on your FASTag sticker.

Step 6: Tap on the 'Get Started' option.

Step 7: The 'Link Account' page will open. Enter your car's registration number (without spaces) — for example, AB01AB1234. Further, enter your FASTag account information and tap on 'Next'.

Step 8: Review the information and click on 'Link Account'.

Please recharge the FASTag as soon as possible to activate the blacklisted FASTag. If the situation persists, please contact your bank’s toll-free customer service number to learn the cause of the blacklisting.

