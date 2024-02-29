By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
FASTag Users Alert! Deadline To Update KYC EXTENDED To March 31; Check Step-By-Step Process, Important Details
The deadline to update FASTag KYC was till February 29 but it has now been extended till March 31. Check key details..
New Delhi: There is a good news for those who are users of FASTag. There is an update regarding ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’, an initiative started to enhance the efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection System and provide seamless movement at Toll Plazas, by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). For a long time, the deadline for the FASTag KYC Update was being extended and today, February 29, 2024 was meant to be the last day for the update. However, in a latest development, FASTag users will now be able to update their FASTag KYC till March 31, 2024. Here’s all the details that you must know of…
