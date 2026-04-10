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FASTag mandatory from today! No cash at Toll Plaza, If you dont have it then you have to pay...

FASTag mandatory from today! No cash at Toll Plaza, If you don’t have it then you have to pay…

India enforces 100% digital toll payments as FASTag becomes mandatory nationwide. Motorists without FASTag face higher charges, aiming to reduce congestion, boost efficiency, and accelerate digital adoption.

FASTag Mandatory at Toll Plazas

The government has made toll payments on national highways 100% cashless, effective today. There will no longer be an option for cash payments at toll plazas as FASTag is mandated for use. FASTags will now be the default option for toll payments.

“FASTag is being made default payment system for toll payments to promote digital payments, provide seamless travel experience by eliminating queues, improve transparency and eliminating leakages,” according to an order by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

As per the ministry, digital tolling will also result in saving time and fuel.

FASTag Only with Surcharge for Others

Individuals using FASTag but paying digitally through UPI or any other mode will be charged 125% of the toll amount while cash payments have been removed from the toll payment options. If you didn’t use FASTag previously you were expected to pay double the toll charges but at least you still had the cash option. Now there is no cash option.

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Briefly about FASTag

FASTag uses RFID technology for collecting tolls directly from the prepaid or linked account of the user. This means that the vehicle doesn’t have to stop at the toll plaza. It was made mandatory for all four-wheelers from 1st January 2021.

Benefits of Cashless Toll Collection

The main benefit that the government hopes to accrue from going cashless at toll plazas is to reduce inconvenience caused by traffic congestion at the toll plaza. It will also promote digital transactions and improve accountability as there will be no human interaction.

Delays at toll plazas cause wastage of fuel with trucks and buses idling for long periods. Electronic toll collection will reduce congestion and allow vehicles to travel faster. Digital toll collection will be more efficient as there will be less leakage.

User Experience Not So Smooth

Users across the country have complained about failed transactions and glitches since the change was announced yesterday. Many people were confused when they reached the toll plaza as the cash lanes had been withdrawn. There have also been complaints of users being penalised in the event of a machine failure or when the FASTag hasn’t been scanned properly.

Users have also been charged extra due to a technical issue which led to insufficient balance errors.

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