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Your FASTag may get blacklisted! NHAIs new advisory warns vehicle users about this rule; heres what you should know

Your FASTag may get blacklisted! NHAI’s new advisory warns vehicle users about this rule; here’s what you should know

NHAI warns vehicle owners to fix FASTag on their windscreens or risk blacklisting. Scroll down for details.

(Representational Image)

FASTag new update: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a fresh advisory asking the owners of the vehicles to properly fix their FASTag on the windscreen. The warning states that failure to do so may result in getting blacklisted. FASTag is an electronic system to collect tolls that makes use of RFID technology to deduct the toll charges on an automatic basis. According to the guidelines of NHAI, the tag must be fixed properly on the windscreen of the vehicle for smooth scanning at the toll plazas.

Why does this matter?

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) made an observation that many users still keep holding the FASTag in their hands and do not have it attached to their windscreen. This can lead to unanticipated delays at toll plazas, increased traffic congestion problems, and the risk of misuse and fraud. A properly fixed FASTag makes sure that seamless scanning happens along with the maintenance of a smooth traffic flow on the highways.

Also Read: India gets first barrierless, multi-lane free-flow toll; here’s what it means for commuters

NHAI’s update

NHAI shared the update on X, “For a smooth and hassle-free journey, ensure your FASTag is pasted on vehicle’s windscreen firmly. Holding the FASTag instead of pasting it can lead to blacklisting.”

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For a smooth and hassle-free journey, ensure your FASTag is pasted on vehicle’s windscreen firmly.

Holding the FASTag instead of pasting it can lead to blacklisting.#NHAI pic.twitter.com/JdDq4DOJaQ — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) April 28, 2026

Warning of blacklisting

The authority has clearly suggested that non-compliance with these guidelines may result in the blacklisting of the FASTag, which may lead to disrupting their toll payments and travel. As the new toll system, which is barrier-free, the proper and systematic usage of the FASTag is now becoming even more necessary.

Also Read: Overloading penalty new rule: Government to impose fine up to 4 times on vehicles; details inside

FASTag scams

The NHAI has also warned users regarding the fake websites, which offer FASTag services, and especially about the annual passes they claim to provide. The users are advised to use only official platforms like the Rajmargyatra app and avoid clicking on any links that seem unknown or sponsored. Alongside this, users must make sure to never share their one-time passwords (OTPs) or other banking details. Furthermore, before making any payments, the users must verify the authenticity of the website.

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