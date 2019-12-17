New Delhi: The NHAI on Monday said that it has kept up to 25 per cent hybrid lanes at 523 toll plazas for cash as well as digital transactions.

The National Highway Authority of India commenced electronic toll collection through FASTag at 523 toll plazas across the country from Sunday morning, but the move to keep hybrid lanes was necessitated as “the number of vehicles without FASTag still hover at a high number”.

“… Since the number of vehicles without FASTag still hover at a high number, 75 per cent lanes were kept as FASTag lanes and up to 25 per cent lanes were kept as hybrid lanes for cash as well as digital transaction,” it said in a statement.

“This was done considering the convenience of the commuters who have still not installed FASTag on their vehicle.”

The NHAI has also deployed marshals at each toll plaza for smooth traffic regulation.

“Studies have shown than smooth passing without stopping at toll plazas is likely to save thousands of crores every year for the nation,” the statement said.