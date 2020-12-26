New Delhi: With record 50 lakh transactions a day, the toll collection through FASTag crossed Rs 80 crores per day on December 24, 2020. Issuing a statement, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that the toll collection through FASTag first time crossed Rs 80 crore per day on Thursday, a historical landmark. With more than 2.20 crore FASTag issued till date, adoption of FASTag by highway users has seen unprecedented growth. Also Read - Govt Makes FASTags Mandatory For All Vehicles From Jan 1, Says Useful For Commuters

Meanwhile, with FASTag being mandatory for vehicles from January 1, 2021, the NHAI has made all necessary arrangements to provide seamless movement of vehicles at toll plazas. “Adoption of FASTag has helped highway travelers to save time and fuel at the toll plazas,” an official stated. Also Read - No Cash Payments On Toll Plazas From January 1. Here's How You Can Get Your FASTag

Furthermore, he informed, “As social distancing has become the new norm, commuters are increasingly looking at FASTag as a toll payment option as it nullifies the chances of any human contact between the drivers and the toll operators. Being an inclusive technological tool for toll collection on highways, FASTag is a more practical and beneficial option.” Also Read - FASTags Mandatory For All 4-wheeled Vehicles From This Date | Deets Inside

FASTag is easily available at over 30,000 points of sale (PoS) across the country and mandatorily available at NHAI toll plazas. Besides, it is also available online through Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal. The FASTag programme has partnered with 27 issuer banks and has included several options to simplify its recharge facility such as Bharat Bill Payment System, UPI and Paytm, as well as My FASTag mobile app.

The digital transaction has got a necessary push with the recent amendment in the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2019.

(With agency inputs)