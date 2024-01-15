Home

FASTag Will Get Deactivated After January 31 For These Users; Here’s All You Need To Know

If you are a user of the FASTag introduced by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), then your FASTag may get deactivated after January 31, 2024. Check all details here...

New Delhi: A Press Release by the government has been released with respect to the users of FASTag. ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ is an initiative which was started by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to enhance the efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection System and also provide seamless movement at Toll Plazas. If you are a user of FASTag, this news update is for you. The FASTag of select users will get deactivated or blacklisted after January 31, 2024 even if they have valid balance. Read more to know who are the users, whose FASTag will get deactivated and what is the process that they must follow to stop the blacklisting…

FASTag Will Get Deactivated After Jan 31 If…

As mentioned earlier, the FASTag of selected users will get deactivated or blacklisted after January 31, 2024. The users who must worry about this are the ones whose KYC is not updated. In case the users with an incomplete KYC do not update the same as per RBI guidelines, despite valid balance, their FASTag will get deactivated or blacklisted.

Here’s What FASTag Users Must Do

According to the Press Release by Press Information Bureau of the Government of India, ‘to avoid inconvenience, users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed. FASTag users must also comply with ‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks. Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024. For further assistance or queries, FASTag users can reach out to nearest toll plazas or toll-free customer care number of their respective issuer banks.’

