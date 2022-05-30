Cybercrime News | New Delhi: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently released a report related to the victims of cybercrimes in the world. India ranks fourth on the list. The list was topped by the US, with the maximum number of victims of such crimes. Phishing continued to be the most widely used cyber fraud. The report was released by the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3).Also Read - Follow Guidelines or Exit: Centre Issues Warning to VPN Service Providers Amid Cyber Breach Incidents

Older people face more financial losses

According to the report, between 2017 and 2021, the complaints received by IC3 led to a financial loss of $18.7 billion for the victims. It had received a total of 2,760,044 complaints.

An interesting link was also found in the report. Older people were subjected to more financial losses due to cybercrimes. According to the report, people over 60 years of age faced losses worth $1.68 billion in 2021. On the other hand, people in the age group of 50-59 years of age faced losses yet huge losses of $1.26 billion due to cybercrimes.

The losses were least in the age group of fewer than 20 years of age with $101.4 million.

How do other countries rank?

Pakistan and China stand behind India in the list with far fewer cyber attacks. According to the report, the US stands in the first place with 4,66,501 victims of cybercrimes. The UK stood in the second spot with 3,03,949 victims. India had 3,131 victims of cybercrime. Apart from the top 5, other countries in total accounted for just 25,000 cases of such crimes. Canada stands at third place in the report.

Top 5 countries are:

USA UK Canada India Australia

The list of the top 20 can be seen in the list below:

Phishing most common crime type

Phishing/vishing/smishing was the most common type of cybercrime, according to the report. It was followed by Non-payment/ non-delivery and then by Personal Data Breach. Identity Theft and Extortion were also among the top 5 types of cybercrimes.

It must also be noted that cyber crimes have been increasing over the past 5 years.