Bank Fixed Deposits (FDs) continue to hold their own and keep attracting investors even in the era of IPOs, SIPs, and other diversified investment options. The ever-reliable Bank FDs still manage to do this because of the steady returns that this investment product provides along with a sense of assurance as well as much required stability. Investors, especially senior citizens and those who don't want to take risks and are willing to settle with a guaranteed return, are still looking to have Bank FDs. One needs to decide judiciously about investing the amount in the Bank FDs depending upon the tenure and purpose. Thus, Bank FD Interest Rates are one crucial aspect that investors should look at before perking their amount in the Bank Fixed Deposits.

In India, both Public Sector Banks and Private banks offer a variety of interest rates on Bank Fixed Deposits. These interest rates depend upon the tenure of the scheme or the time you decide to keep your money.

At HDFC Bank, you can save up to Rs 2 crore for 7 to 14 days, 15 days to 29 days, one month to 45 days, 45 days to 2 months, 61 days to 3 months, and 91 days to 6 months, apart from the standard tenure. HDFC bank offers you Rs 2.50 per cent Fixed Deposit interest rate for 7 days to 29 days. You can avail 3 per cent Fixed Deposit interest rate for FD with tenure from one month to 3 months, and 3.50 per cent Fixed Deposit interest rate for the tenure from 91 days to 6 months.

Check FD Rates in HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, PNB, Other Banks

Bank Name 6 months – 1 Year 1 Year – 2 Years 2 Years – 3 Years 3 Years – 5 years > 5 Years State Bank Of India 4.40% 5% 5.10% 5.30% 5.40% Canara Bank 4.45% 5.20% 5.40% 5.50% 5.50% Bandhan Bank 5.25% 5.75% 5.75% 5.50% 5.50% PNB 5.90% 6.15% 6.60% 6.70% Union Bank of India 4.30% – 4.50% 5.25% – 5.30% 5.30% – 5.55% 5.50% – 5.55% 5.55% – 5.60% Federal Bank 3.75% -4.40% 5.10% – 5.35% 5.35% 5.35% 5.50% Dhanlaxmi Bank 4.50% 5.25% – 5.30 % 5.25% – 5.40% 5.40% – 5.50% 5.50% South Indian Bank 4.75% 5.40% 5.40% 5.50% 5.50% – 5.65% TamilnadMercantile Bank 5.25% 5.75% 5.65% 5.50% 5.50% Karnataka Bank 5.20% 5.30% 5.30% – 5.55% 5.55% 5.55% – 5.70% Karur Vyasa Bank 4.75% – 5.00% 5.50% 5.50% 5.65% 5.65% – 6.00% IDFC Bank 4.50% – 5.25% 5.75% – 6.0% 5.75% 5.75% 5.75% DCB Bank 5.95% 6.05% – 6.70% 6.50% 6.75% 6.75% Axis Bank 4.4% – 5.15% 5.10% – 5.25% 5.40% 5.40% 5.50% HDFC Bank 4.40% 4.90% 5.15% 5.30% 5.50% IndusInd Bank 4.5% – 5.75% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% 6.25% – 6.50% RBL Bank 5.25% – 5.75% 6.50% 6.50% 6.25% – 6.60% 6.25%

Please note that Bank FD rates mentioned in the table are Fixed Deposits up to Rs 1 crore.