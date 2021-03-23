FDs vs Gold vs Cash vs Share Market: Savings is an crucial aspect of maintaining the financial health someone’s life. Hence selecting right scheme for perking your hard earned money becomes even more pivotal. Financial advisers often talk about building a portfolio. Now having a portfolio entirely depends upon the income you have. A portfolio must be diversified which means you are putting your money into different options. These money savings options depend upon the tenure, the amount of risk you want to take and the tenure of the schemes. One also keeps in mind the taxability on returns, interests that these schemes offer. However, one can have financial products and assets. These assets may come in different forms. Also Read - Share Market, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty Today: Top Stocks To Watch Out Amid Covid Fears

There are four common asset options which are popular among those who want to save. These four asset types are Gold, fixed deposits, liquid fund or cash, and equity, according to a report by Mint. The Gold refers to domestic gold rates of 22-carat and 24-carat. Fixed Deposits indicate fixed deposit rates provided by State Bank of India. While the cash refers to return from liquid funds. The Equity refers to BSE Sensex return, the Mint report says. Also Read - Honest Uber Driver Returns Bag Containing MacBook & Cash to Customer Who Left it in Cab at Midnight

The returns provided four types of assets have been categories in four groups based on the tenure – returns for one-year period, returns for three-year period, returns for five-year period, and returns for 10-year period. Also Read - Share Market, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty Today: Top Stocks To Watch Out at Stock Market

One-year-returns period: During one-year period, the equity or Sensex provided the highest percentage of returns at 76.25 per cent. Cash or liquid fund provided the least at 3.60 per cent. Gold investments returns amounted to 12.65 per cent, and fixed deposits returns amounted to 5.9 per cent.

Three-year-returns period: The equity or Sensex provided 14.84 per cent during the three-year period. The liquid fund provided returns of 5.50 per cent. While, Gold provided 13.84 per cent returns, fixed deposits returns provided 6.5 per cent during the period.

Five-year-returns period: The equity or Sensex will provide 14.85 per cent returns during the five-year period. The liquid funds returns amounted to 6.08 per cent. Gold returns during this period amounted to 8.03 per cent. Fixed income provided 7.0 per cent returns.

10-year-returns period: The equity Sensex returns during the 10-year-period dropped to 10.8 per cent, and liquid fund returns amounted to 7.5 per cent. While, Gold returns amounted to 7.92 per cent, and fixed deposits amounted to 8.75 per cent, as per the Mint report.