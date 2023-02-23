Home

To Bring Inflation Below 2% Target, Fed Believes Further Rate Hike Is The Best Option

To Bring Inflation Below 2% Target, Fed Believes Further Rate Hike Is The Best Option

During his post-meeting press conference, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell cautioned that ongoing rate increases were necessary and the Federal Open Market Committee would maintain a restrictive stance for some time.

New Delhi: The US Federal Reserve has lifted the benchmark policy rate into a range of 4.5 per cent to 4.75 per cent, the highest level in 15 years. The officials of the central bank continue to anticipate that further increases in borrowing costs would be necessary to bring down inflation to their 2 per cent target when they met earlier this month, though almost all supported a step down in the pace of hikes.

When the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) began the talks ahead of the rate hike, several money markets predicted an interest rate cut in the back half of 2023.

“Participants observed that a restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2%, which was likely to take some time,” according to the minutes of the 31 January 2023 – 1 February 2023 FOMC meeting released on Wednesday.

The sluggish growth in real private domestic spending expected this year and the persistently tight financial conditions were seen as tilting the risks to the downside for the economy, it said.

The consumer price inflation in the US moderated to 6.4 per cent in January from 6.5 per cent in December, and 7.1 per cent the previous month but still is way above the 2 per cent target.

Some of the participants in the last monetary policy meeting favored raising the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points, noting that a larger increase would more quickly help in achieving price stability.

According to the minutes of the meeting, “almost all” officials agreed it was appropriate to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at the meeting, while “a few” favored or could have supported a bigger 50 basis-point hike. As per the minutes, a number of officials said that an “insufficiently restrictive” policy stance could stall recent progress on moderating inflation pressures. It suggests the Fed is prepared to move rates up further than their December forecast of 5.1 per cent.

After four consecutive 75 basis point hikes, the Fed has raised interest rates by 50 basis points in December and 25 basis points in February.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.