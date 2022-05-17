Federal Bank FD Rates | New Delhi: The Federal Bank has increased its Fixed Deposit (FD) rates. The private lender has increased the interest rates on deposits less than Rs 2 crore for all tenures. Indian banks have been raising the interest rates since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a hike in repo rate by 40 basis points. The interest rates have remained low for over 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Also Read - Who Is SS Mundra, New Chairman Of BSE?

The rates were kept low in order to increase liquidity in the economy. For this, the RBI also increased the printing of new currency. This, accentuated by the Russia Ukraine war, increased the inflation rates across the globe. But now that the worst part of the pandemic is most likely behind us, the central banks have been hinting at higher interest rates to tame the inflation. Also Read - April Wholesale Inflation At 15.08 Per Cent, Highest in 30 Years

Federal Bank FD Rates