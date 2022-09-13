Washington: To make the outgoing employees feel good and go with a positive note, one marketing agency in the US has a unique policy to make sure no hard feelings between the company and its employees even when they are quitting. US-based firm Gorilla, an industrial marketing agency, offers a 10 per cent hike to its employees serving notice the period.Also Read - Southern California: Thousands Evacuated Due To Heavy Rains And Mudslides

Taking to LinkedIn, Gorilla founder Jon Franko said that his firm pays its employees to leave. In a post on LinkedIn, Franko said: “From the moment an employee tells us of their decision to leave Gorilla and that they are in the search for a new job, any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks’ notice will be given a 10 per cent salary increase for the remainder of their time at Gorilla.” Also Read - US Inflation Still Stubbornly High Despite August Slowdown

Jon Franko called the plan a ‘smooth transition’ between an outgoing employee, a new employee and the company. The founder went on to add, ‘and we promise, no hard feelings.” Also Read - New York Declares State Of Emergency Over Polio. What It Means For New Yorkers?

Giving details, Franko said the rider of serving a notice period of three months allows the company to plan ahead, hire a new person and conduct a smooth transitioning between all of them This trumps, what Franko calls ‘normal two-week sprint’.

Franko said his company would not want the employees to leave, however ‘we’re fools to think they’re all going to retire with us’.

Further highlighting the reality of recent employee trends, Franko says, “our approach is to make transitions as seamless as possible”.