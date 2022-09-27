Festive Bonanza: As the festive season is round the corner, several banks have started offering attractive discounts and loans at lower interest rates to attractive customers. This is being done by the banks to boost credit availability. In the recent weeks, several banks have hit the streets with a range of shopping discounts ahead of the festive season. These banks on their official websites have mentioned lucrative shopping offers and a range of discounted banking products. Starting from State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, to Union Bank of India, Central Bank, and SBI Card, these lenders are offering massive discounts to customers. Take a look:Also Read - Navratri 2022: Special Prayers Mark Beginning of Festival at Vaishno Devi shrine

Punjab National Bank: The Punjab National Bank in an advertisement said the customers who are using digital channels to apply for a home loan will get a concession of 0.05% and for car loans, it will be 0.1%. Moreover, the PNB said it will not be charging legal and valuation charges on the takeover of home loans from other banks and financial institutions. Also Read - Akasa Air Adds Agartala And Guwahati To Its Network, Additional Daily Flights On Bengaluru-Chennai Route

ICICI Bank: Recently, the ICICI Bank has announced the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’ with a wide variety of offers for customers. With these offers, the customers can enjoy the benefit of discounts and cashback up to Rs 25,000 which can be availed using the Bank’s credit/ debit cards, internet banking, consumer finance, and cardless EMI. The banks also said the offers are available to the customers in the form of EMIs using the Bank’s debit/ credit cards. Also Read - SBI WhatsApp Banking Services: Here’s How to Check Account Balance, Other Details

ICICI Bank said it is offering no-cost on leading brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, LG, and Voltas among others this facility will be enabled at leading retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, etc.

State Bank of India: Taking to Twitter, the SBI said, “Celebrate the grandeur of Navratri making your wishes come true with SBI. Avail exclusive offers on Car Loans, Personal loans & Gold loans. Apply now on the YONO app or visit https://bank.sbi to know more.”

In its offers to the customers, the SBI has waived processing fees on loans. Now to take car loan, the EMI starts from Rs 1,551 per lakh, Personal loan EMI starts from Rs 1868 per lakh, and gold loan EMI starts from Rs 3,134 per lakh.

Central Bank of India: The Central Bank of India in a tweet said, “Fulfill your dreams this Navratri with our convenient and low-interest loans.”

Union Bank of India: On Its official website, the Union Bank said, “ Waiver on Processing Charges under Union Home (Including Takeover) & Union Miles Scheme for the Period: 08.08.2022 to 31.01.2023”.