Home

Business

Fewer Job Cuts in First Half of 2023, Indian Employees Expected to Bag Considerable Increments: Survey

Fewer Job Cuts in First Half of 2023, Indian Employees Expected to Bag Considerable Increments: Survey

The survey further added that the only 4 per cent of respondents predicted layoffs and downsizing not to be the dominant hiring activity in their organisations.

Layoff Continues: Healthcare Platform MediBuddy Sacks 200 Employees Citing 'Restructuring Exercise'

New Delhi: With big tech companies announcing a slew of layoffs owing to the global economic crisis, a survey conducted by job portal Naukri.com has indicated that the recruiters are foreseeing fewer layoffs in the first half of 2023, but information technology roles and those of senior professionals will be the most impacted within it.

The survey further added that the only 4 per cent of respondents predicted layoffs and downsizing not to be the dominant hiring activity in their organisations.

You may like to read

However, the survey of recruiters across ten sectors said that information technology roles will be witnessing the maximum impact of hiring corrections, while there will also be some impact in roles in the business development, marketing, human resources and operations fronts as well.

“Recruiters foresee maximum layoffs for senior professionals, with 20 per cent of recruiters predicting the same. Freshers are expected to be least impacted by hiring corrections,” the bi-annual survey by Naukri.com said.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the survey:

Around half of the recruiters expect high attrition rates of over 15 per cent during the first half of the year, with information technology roles to top the chart.

92 per cent of the recruiters are expressing “optimism” about hiring in the first half of the new year, despite the uncertainties in the global job market.

Nearly half of those surveyed expect new and replacement hiring, 29 per cent expect only new job creation and 17 per cent are looking to maintain their headcount.

Indian employees are expected to bag considerable increments, with more than a third of the total recruiters surveyed predicting an average increment of over 20 per cent

Despite the current uncertainties around hiring trends at a global level, sentiments surrounding campus hiring in India are optimistic

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.