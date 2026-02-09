Home

Business

Field day for Sensex, rises 400 points to trade at 84,000, Nifty gains 150 points

Field day for Sensex, rises 400 points to trade at 84,000, Nifty gains 150 points

In December 2025, FIIs sold a total of Rs 34,350 crore worth of shares.

Domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,265 crore.

New Delhi: Monday, 09 February 2026, was a bright day for the stock market as the Sensex traded around 84,000, up by about 400 points, while the Nifty is also up by more than 100 points, trading at 25,850. Metal, banking, and IT shares have also seen gains today.

How are global markets doing?

Japan’s Nikkei index rose 4.73% to 56,820, and South Korea’s Kospi index was up 4.44% at 5,314.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.78% to 27,033, and China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.25% at 4,114.

On February 6th, the US Dow Jones closed 2.47% higher at 50,115. The Nasdaq closed 2.18% higher, and the S&P 500 closed up 1.97%.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The role of foreign institutional investors

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,950 crore on February 6th. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, sold shares worth Rs 1,265 crore.

In December 2025, FIIs sold a total of Rs 34,350 crore worth of shares. During this period, DIIs, who were supporting the market, bought shares worth Rs 79,620 crore.

Aptus Finance IPO opens today

The IPO of Gurugram-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) Aptus Finance opened today, February 9. Investors can bid until February 11th. The company aims to raise Rs 1,010 crore through this issue.

Last week, the stock market saw gains. On February 6, the Sensex closed 266 points higher at 83,580, while the Nifty closed 50 points higher at 25,693. The minimum investment of Rs 14,964 is required.

Nippon Life and Goldman Sachs largest investors

Before the official opening of the IPO, the company raised Rs 454.5 crore through anchor investors on February 6. The company allotted 3.52 crore shares to 19 anchor investors at the upper price band.

Nippon Life and Goldman Sachs are the largest investors. Several large global and domestic names showed interest in the company’s anchor book. The largest investors were Nippon Life India and Goldman Sachs Funds. Both companies bought shares worth Rs 74 crore each. Besides these, global investors like Bay Pond, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, and Ashok India Equity Investment Trust also participated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.