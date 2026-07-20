FIFA World Cup 2026: Sportswear, snack and beverage sales witness massive surge, live screening tickets rates touch Rs 10000

Depending on the city and venue, ticket prices for live screenings ranged from Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000. Industry executives said consumer spending rose sharply after the tournament entered the knockout stage.

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World Cup Fever Grips India

New Delhi: Spain are now the FIFA World Cup champions after edging Argentina 1-0 in extra time to end Lionel Messi’s bid for back-to-back titles. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to hand Luis de la Fuente’s side their second World Cup crown and bring Argentina’s reign as world champions to an end. Meanwhile, ahead of the title clash, sales of football-related sportswear, snack foods, and beverages reached record highs. Meanwhile, bars, pubs, clubs, and restaurants screening the final via live streaming witnessed a surge in bookings.

Several venues even purchased or rented large-screen televisions at the last minute to accommodate fans.

According to an Economic Times report, Adi Singh, managing director of the Olive Group of Restaurants, said, “This FIFA World Cup turned out to be far more popular than I had expected. Even though the matches were broadcast late at night in India, a large number of people tuned in to watch them. In Delhi, bars and restaurants were allowed to remain open until 4 a.m. on Monday. Similarly, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana also extended operating hours for hospitality establishments.”

Sportswear Sales Surge

Sportswear giant Adidas has reportedly said that the sales of football-related merchandise, including Lionel Messi jerseys (priced between Rs 6,399 and Rs 7,999), witnessed a massive surge during the FIFA World Cup. According to a NavBharat Times report, the information was shared by two executives who directly manage the brand’s retail outlets. In India, several local Adidas stores are operated by the CK Jaipuria Family Office.

Officials from Coca-Cola and McDonald’s said interest in football among Indian consumers far exceeded their expectations this time. Sanjeev Agarwal, Group Chairman of the MM Agarwal Group, said demand for limited-edition, country-themed Coca-Cola cans saw a remarkable increase, particularly in the Delhi-NCR and Northeast India markets. The group owns Moon Beverages and holds Coca-Cola franchise rights across northern and eastern India.

Live Screenings

Talking to NBT, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director of McDonald’s North and East India, said that at several outlets the demand for FIFA World Cup meal combos bundled with branded footballs exceeded the company’s expectations. The company also kept select restaurants open during the final to serve both dine-in customers and delivery orders.

Depending on the city and venue, ticket prices for live screenings ranged from Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000. Industry executives said consumer spending rose sharply after the tournament entered the knockout stage.

Rahul Singh, founder of The Beer Cafe, said: “Compared to the previous FIFA World Cup, watching live sports at public venues has become much more common in India. It attracts highly enthusiastic fans who spend more time at the venue, leading to higher food and beverage consumption.”

Delivery Kitchens

Anirudh Khemani, owner of Heyou Bar in Bengaluru, said: “We already had TV screens, but people wanted a bigger and better viewing experience. So, we had to rent LED screens and projectors at the last minute.”