New Delhi: A new year, as well as a new decade has begun and the Income Tax Department has issued a new calendar with all income tax-related deadlines. Called ‘File it Yourself’ calendar, it will help taxpayers file their income tax returns (ITR) easily by mapping their ITR filing journey.

The IT department has sent emails to taxpayers informing them of this new facility. “Here is a calendar with important dates for you so that you don’t have to miss a thing. We hope that this will make your filing journey easier,” reads the email. On its official Twitter account too, the department has posted a tweet with a link to all the important income tax-related dates of the year.

This #NewYear, Income Tax Department brings to you, the #ITDCalendar2020 highlighting important dates of tax relevance. And we’re making your filing journey easier too! All you’ve to do is:

Click.

Download.

Get Going!https://t.co/mkeKP3C4b5 pic.twitter.com/BTxHXpmclf — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 4, 2020

Readers can click here to directly access the calendar and download the same. The calendar will also inform taxpayers of the various services being offered by the IT department.

Some of the important dates mentioned in the calendar are as follows:

The January calendar informs the taxpayers about the due dates for tax collected at source (TCS) and tax deducted at source (TDS) deposits for the quarter ending December 31, 2019

March 15: Due date for payment of the fourth and last installment of advance tax for the year 2020-21

Due date for payment of the fourth and last installment of advance tax for the year 2020-21 March 31: Last date for filing belated or revised return of income for for assessment year 2019-2020 where assessment is not completed

Last date for filing belated or revised return of income for for assessment year 2019-2020 where assessment is not completed May 15: Deadline to submit TCS statement for fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20

Deadline to submit TCS statement for fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20 May 31: Deadline for quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the previous quarter

Deadline for quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the previous quarter June 15: Pay the first installment of advance tax for assessment year 2021-22

Pay the first installment of advance tax for assessment year 2021-22 July 31: Last date to file income tax returns

Last date to file income tax returns September 15: Paying of the second installment of advance tax

Paying of the second installment of advance tax September 30: Last date of filing ITRs for corporate taxpayers and those whose accounts are liable to be audited

Last date of filing ITRs for corporate taxpayers and those whose accounts are liable to be audited December 15: Last date to pay the third installment of advance tax

Visit the calendar and download it for more income tax-related dates.