ITR Filing Latest Updates: Every year, filing income tax return is must for all individuals with a taxable income in India. It may sound surprising, but it is true that income tax rules also apply to dead people with taxable income.

In case a person with taxable income dies during a financial year, his/her ITR has to be filed by a legal heir for the income earned till the date of death. Not many people are aware of this rule but it is significant this year in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. This rule carries significance this year as many people died in the coronavirus pandemic, their legal heir will have to file ITR on their behalf. So then how to go ahead about it?

The legal heir of the dead person has to first register himself/herself at the income tax website for filing return on behalf of the deceased. To register as a legal heir on the income tax website, an individual has to submit documented proof. Documents such as:

1) Legal Heir Certificate issued by Court.

2) Surviving family member certificate issued by the Local Revenue Authority.

3) Family Pension certificate issued by Central/State Government.

4) Registered will.

5) Letter issued by the banking or Financial Institution in their letterhead.

How to file ITR for deceased person

1) First you need to download the ITR form applicable to the deceased. Fill all the details and generate the XML file.

2) Ten you need to visit the Income tax website.

3) Next step is to login to the income tax e-filing portal using the legal heir credentials.

4) Then go to the e-filing tab to upload the return

5) Fill in details such as deceased’s PAN and the applicable ITR form.

6) You need to select assessment year and upload the XML file and click submit.