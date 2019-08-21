New Delhi: In an exciting offer, the Bangalore based Financial-Technology platform ClearTax announced that taxpayers can win a free trip to Thailand or receive Google Home smart speakers if they file their income tax return before or on the deadline. This offer is part of the ‘BIG Filing Days’, which is hosted by the company on August 21 and 22.

This is a large-scale tax-filing event that has been created for the first time in India for the tax filers. Besides these rewards, ClearTax has promised a basket of rewards worth Rs 10,000.

Here’s how to be a part of BIG Filing Days:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ClearTax, i.e., ClearTax.in.

Step 2: Users can also download the ClearTax e-filing app.

Step 3: File your Income Tax Returns.

Step 4: You will be eligible for the offer if you file within the given dates.

Step 5: Winners will receive a e-mail notification.

CEO of ClearTax Archit Gupta was quoted by ZeeBusiness as saying, “This is a unique offering from ClearTax. We want every taxpayer to be rewarded for paying taxes and filing their returns; taxpayers contribute to nation-building, we want to applaud their efforts.”

Individuals, firms, and companies have to file returns for the income earned in the financial year during the course of current fiscal. They may face many complications while filing their Income Tax Returns. Even a small mistake while filing the ITR can result in the Income Tax department sending a notice seeking an explanation for the discrepancies.

The late date of filing ITR for the assessment year 2019-20 has been extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) from July 31 to August 31, 2019.