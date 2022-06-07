Share Market News | New Delhi: The Indian share market has been facing severe volatility. Speaking at an event as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the retail investors are acting as ‘shock absorbers’. According to a report by PTI, she said that there has been a significant rise in the number of retail investors during the pandemic.Also Read - Income Tax Return: Govt Says No Data Breach Reported on I-T Portal, Asks Infosys To Fix Glitch

She said, "Retail investors have come in a big way that they seem to act like shock absorbers… if FPIs went away, our markets did not really have to show their ups and downs in a very distinct way because small investors in the country have come in a big way"

According to the data released by the Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL), the number of active Demat accounts in the country crossed the six-crore mark. The stock market has been witnessing a sharp selling by foreign investors for the last few weeks.

Share Market Update

Due to the volatility, Sensex today was trading at 55,048, over 1 per cent or 643 points lower than the previous close. All but 5 stocks out of 30 in the index were trading in the red. Nifty50 was also down over 1 per cent or 180 points. The index slipped below the 16,400 mark. 39 out of 50 stocks were trading in the red with Titan and UPL being the top losers.

(With PTI inputs)