New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu at his residence on Wednesday.

The upcoming Union Budget figured prominently in the topics under discussion. Naidu had some suggestions for Sitharaman, like the need to take steps to protect agriculture and introduce structural changes.

Underscoring the need to protect the interests of the farming community, Naidu also suggested that the Import-Export Policy be reviewed. He also asked her to continue with “Special Assistance, Special Attention and Special Dispensation” to Andhra Pradesh, something that was announced by Sitharaman’s predecessor Arun Jaitley.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik also called on Naidu. Upbeat with the response to International Day of Yoga all over the world, Naidu advised Naik to continue with efforts to make Yoga a people’s movement.

He also reminded the minister about the assurance to set up a Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy (CRIYN) with 100-bed hospital at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh for which the state government had allotted 25 acres of land as well.

The Vice President also reminded the Minister that he had talked about the laying of the foundation of the hospital after then Health Minister of Andhra Pradesh Kamineni Srinivas had brought up the matter. Later, the announcement was made by the Union Minister.

Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste also called on the Vice President and the latter enquired with him about the status of the proposal to set up a steel plant in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister assured the Vice-President that he would take up the issue with the Union Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and also discuss with senior officials.