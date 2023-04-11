Home

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Seeks Common Framework For Cryptocurrency, Says Important Part Of Discussion Under India’s G20 Presidency

The finance minister apprised the group of India's conscious policy choices and structural and governance reforms that laid the foundation for the Indian economy to support growth at its full potential.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Seeks Common Framework For Cryptocurrency, Says Important Part Of Discussion Under India's G20 Presidency (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India’s Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that cryptocurrencies are a very important part of the discussion under India’s G20 presidency.

While speaking in Washington, the finance minister said, “Given so many collapses and shocks in cryptocurrencies. We seek to develop a common framework for all countries to deal with this matter.” She was participating in a roundtable meeting on the theme ‘Investment opportunities for the long term: India on the Rise’ with business leaders and investors.

In January this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had made strong remarks against cryptocurrency.

“RBI’s position is very clear, it should be banned, all of them”, said Mr Das while speaking at Business Today Banking and Economy Summit. “The technology of blockchain needs to be supported”, the Governor added.

The roundtable attended by Ms Sitharaman was hosted by industry body CII, US India Business Council and US Chamber. Diverse set of investors including senior executives, private sector business leaders, venture capitalists, institutional investors, and representatives of pension and endowment funds attended the roundtable.

“Free trade agreements are being signed in a much faster way nowadays. We’ve just concluded one with Australia. Earlier we concluded with UAE, Mauritius and with ASEAN. We have extended the quota-free and tariff-free regime to least developed countries,” she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman also highlighted India’s robust digital public infrastructure such as Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Account Aggregator platform, which have enabled small entrepreneurs to access credit and other digital services.

She said that in a world full of post-pandemic challenges, India offers policy certainty, skilled manpower, high digital tech adaption rate resulting in a host of opportunities for investment. She also exhorted the participants to become part of India’s exciting transformational journey towards greater prosperity, better standards of living for its citizens and higher returns for investors.

