Home

Business

Finance Ministry Clears Rs 60,877 Crore Loan for States’ Pension Schemes; Details Here

Finance Ministry Clears Rs 60,877 Crore Loan for States’ Pension Schemes; Details Here

The Union Finance Minister announced the initiative in the Union Budget 2021-22. Under this initiative, an additional borrowing space of up to 0.5 per cent of the GSDP is available to the states annually for a four-year period from 2021-22 to 2024-25.

New Delhi: To ease the burden on state pension schemes, the Finance Ministry has greenlit an extra Rs 60,877 crore loan to 22 states this year. This special assistance, topping the usual 3% GSDP borrowing limit, is specifically for contributions to the National Pension Scheme, ensuring retired government employees receive their due, as per a report covered by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

India’s GSDP Stands Rs 8.59 Lakh Crore

The GSDP currently stands at Rs 8.59 lakh crore. The ministry also issued approval for raising Rs 6.99 lakh crore for open market borrowing and Rs 69,370.81 crore for availing of negotiated loans during 2023-24.

You may like to read

The finance ministry said it has also allowed extra borrowing to states equivalent to employer and employee share of contribution of its employees, over and above the 3 per cent ceiling. Earlier in June, the Centre had approved additional financial incentives worth Rs 66,413 crore to 12 states for power sector reforms.

The Union Finance Minister announced the initiative in the Union Budget 2021-22. Under this initiative, an additional borrowing space of up to 0.5 per cent of the GSDP is available to the states annually for a four-year period from 2021-22 to 2024-25.

On Tuesday, the ministry said that it had allowed additional borrowing of Rs 39,175 crore to 12 States in 2021-22 and Rs 27,238 crore to 6 states in 2022-23, linked to performance in the power sector. For 2023-24, states are eligible to borrow Rs 1.43 lakh crore on the recommendation of the power ministry.

Net direct tax collections for the financial year 2023-24 have jumped by 20.66 per cent to Rs 13,70,388 crore, compared to Rs 11,35,754 crore in the corresponding period of 2022-23, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The net direct tax collection of Rs 13,70,388 crore (as on Dec 17) includes Corporation Tax at Rs 6,94,798 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs 6,72,962 crore (net of refund).

Refunds amounting to Rs 2,25,251 crore have also been issued in the 2023-24 till Dec 17, the official statement added.

Direct Tax Collections Jump 21% To Cross Rs 13.7 lakh crore

Minor head-wise collection comprises Advance Tax of Rs 6,25,249 crore; Tax Deducted at Source of Rs 7,70,606 crore; Self-Assessment Tax of Rs 1,48,677 crore; Regular Assessment Tax of Rs 36,651 crore; and Tax under other minor heads of Rs 14,455 crore.

Provisional figures of total Advance Tax collections for Financial Year 2023-24 (as on Dec 17) stand at Rs. 6,25,249 crore, against Advance Tax collections of Rs 5,21,302 crore for the corresponding period of the preceding Financial Year showing a growth of 19.94 per cent. The Advance Tax collection of Rs 6,25,249 crore comprises Corporation Tax at Rs 4,81,840 crore and Personal Income Tax at Rs. 1,43,404 crore, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.