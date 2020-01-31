New Delhi: Not many get to know those who toil tirelessly round the clock for the Union Budget. Kuldeep Kumar Sharma was one of them until the ministry of finance tweeted about him. He handled the printing task of the budget papers and has 31 years of experience in the Budger process. Officials who know what’s going to be there in Budget are supposed to be locked in, severing all connection from the families — they can’t go home, they can’t call. Kuldeep Kumar Sharma abided by the rules, even when his father died on January 26. “Sharma decided not to leave press area even for a minute,” the ministry tweeted. (Full Coverage of Budget 2020)

Informing with regret that Shri Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, Dy Manager (Press), lost his father on 26 Jan,2020. Being on budget duty, he was on job in the lock-in. In spite of his immense loss, Sharma decided not to leave press area even for a minute. @nsitharamanoffc @Anurag_Office — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 30, 2020

The Budget is to be tabled on February 1.

People commended the official’s dedication to duty and offered condolences.

Salute to his dedication Condolences to family , may the departed soul rest in Peace — Atul Modani (@atulmodani) January 30, 2020

Salute this dedication and May departed soul rest in piece…. — CA Mayank Raval (@camayankraval) January 30, 2020

My heart goes out for him in his hour of grief. His sense of duty is touching and admirable. It should be a lesson for all. — ashok lavasa (@AshokLavasa) January 30, 2020

The printing of Budget papers begins with a customary ‘halwa’ ceremony. It takes place in the presence of the Finance Minister. After ‘halwa’ is distributed among the Finance Ministry staff, those assigned with the printing of Budget are locked in the basement press area of the North Block. Till the Budget presentation, food and lodging arrangements are made inside the North Block. The staff are not allowed to call their family members during the quarantine period.

