Home

Business

From Free Aadhaar Update to Rs 2000 Note Deposit: 5 Important Financial Deadlines In September 2023 To Keep In Mind

From Free Aadhaar Update to Rs 2000 Note Deposit: 5 Important Financial Deadlines In September 2023 To Keep In Mind

The deadlines for several key government schemes and policies will expire in September, including the exchange or deposit of Rs 2000 notes, the submission of Aadhaar numbers for small savings schemes

CAT 2023 Registration Date Soon; Check Top IIMs, Management Colleges, Steps to Fill Application Form

New Delhi: The deadlines for several key government schemes and policies will expire in September, including the exchange or deposit of Rs 2000 notes, the submission of Aadhaar numbers for small savings schemes, and free Aadhaar updates. Most of these deadlines have been extended and are now tentatively set to expire at the end of the month.

Trending Now

Here are Five important financial deadlines to watch out for in September

Last Date to Return Rs 2000 Notes

Banknotes in the denomination of Rs 2000 must be exchanged or deposited by September 30, 2023. According to the RBI press release issued on May 19, 2023, “The facility for deposit and/or exchange of Rs2000 banknotes shall be available for members of the public up to September 30, 2023.The facility for exchange of Rs.2000 banknotes shall be provided to all members of the public by all banks through their branches.”

Submission of Aadhaar number for small saving schemes

As per Finance Ministry’s notification, small savings subscribers will have to submit one’s Aadhaar number by 30th September 2023, if they have not submitted their Aadhaar number while opening PPF, SSY, NSC, SCSS or any other small savings account. The notification further made it clear that new subscribers who wish to open any of the small saving scheme without Aadhaar number, they will have to furnish Aadhaar number within six months of account opening.

Nomination deadline for demat, trading accounts

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for making nominations or opting out of a nomination for trading and demat account holders. The new deadline is 30 September 2023. “Based on the assessment of the trading as well as demat accounts in which choice of nomination details (i.e. furnishing of nomination or declaration for opting out of nomination) has not been updated and on the basis of representations received from the stakeholders, it has been decided that the provisions mentioned at para 7 of SEBI circular dated July 23, 2021 read with para 3 (a) of SEBI circular dated February 24, 2022 with regard to freezing of accounts shall come into force with effect from September 30, 2023 instead of March 31, 2023,” read a circular by SEBI on March 27.

Revision of Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card terms & conditions

Axis Bank has revised terms and conditions for its popular Magnus Credit Cards. The new rules will come into effect from September 1, as per a document on the Axis Bank website, which is also being circulated on social media. The bank has proposed to increase the annual fee from Rs 10,000+ GST to Rs 12,500+ GST. Apart from this, new rules for EDGE Reward points have also been proposed by the bank.

IDBI Amrit Mahotsav FD

IDBI Bank extended the validity period for its special FD scheme “Amrit Mahotsav” which offers interest rates in the range of 7.10% to 7.65% for two tenures. The “Amrit Mahotsav FD” is now extended till September 30 In this scheme, senior citizens earn higher interest rates than compared to general individuals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES