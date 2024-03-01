By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Financial Intelligence Unit-India Imposes Penalty Of Rs 5,49,00,000 on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd
Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) imposes the penalty in respect to the violation of PMLA.
Mumbai: Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) imposes a penalty of Rs 5,49,00,000 on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. with reference to violations of its obligations under PMLA.
(More deatails awaited)
