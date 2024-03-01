Home

Financial Intelligence Unit-India Imposes Penalty Of Rs 5,49,00,000 on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd

Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) imposes the penalty in respect to the violation of PMLA.

Representative Image

Mumbai: Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) imposes a penalty of Rs 5,49,00,000 on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. with reference to violations of its obligations under PMLA.

(More deatails awaited)

