Fineotex Chemical Limited Announces Q3 Results, 60 Percent Dividend – Check Details Here

The company has fixed February 26 as the record date to identify the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

New Delhi: Fineotex Chemical Limited has announced its quarterly results and the net sales have increased by 26.75 per cent to Rs 138.45 crore and net profit increased by 46.49 per cent to Rs 22.47 crore in the third quarter of FY24 compared to the corresponding quarter in FY23. In nine-month results, the net sales increased by 9.66 per cent to Rs 415.95 crore and net profit increased by 42.57 per cent to Rs 90.55 crore in 9MFY24 compared to 9MFY23.

Meanwhile, the company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share or 60 per cent. The company has fixed February 26 as the record date to identify the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

“Declared an Interim Dividend of 60% i.e; Rs. 1 .20/- per equity s h are (face value Rs 2 each) aggregating to Rs.13.29 Crores. The record date will be February 26,2024 and the dividend will be paid on or before March 12,2024,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Consolidated Quarter Q3-FY 2023-2024 (Y-o-Y Basis)

1. Revenue from Operation for the quarter has increased to -Rs. 13,845.18 Lakhs from -Rs. 10,922.96 Lakhs i.e., a growth of 26.75%.

2. Operational EBITDA for the quarter has increased to -Rs. 4,035.23 Lakhs from -Rs. 2,855.03 Lakhs i.e., a growth of 41.34%.

3. The Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended has increased to -Rs. 3,292.51 Lakhs from -Rs. 2,247.55 Lakhs i.e., a growth of 46.49 %.

b) Consolidated Nine Months FY 2023-2024 (Y-o-Y Basis)

1. Operational EBlTDA for the nine months has increased to -Rs. 11,009.13 Lakhs from -Rs. 7,988.53 Lakhs i.e., a growth of 37.81%.

2. The Profit after tax (PAT) for the nine months ended has increased to -Rs. 9054.94 Lakhs from -Rs. 6,355.49 Lakhs i.e., a growth of 42.47%.

