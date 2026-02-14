Home

Share Market News: This company reports 46 percent increase in revenue in Q3, shares to be in focus

Operational EBITDA also increased to Rs 34.84 crore. The company said in the filing that this increase in EBITDA reflects its strong operational efficiency.

Specialty chemicals company Fineotex Chemical Ltd. has released its third-quarter results. Consolidated net profit increased 8.23% year-over-year to ₹30.12 crore (approximately $1.2 billion), compared to ₹27.83 crore (approximately $2.78 billion) in the same quarter last year. Veteran investor Ashish Kacholia also holds this stock in his portfolio.

The company’s total operating revenue grew by a whopping 46% during the quarter, rising from ₹130.9 crore to ₹190.4 crore.

Consolidated business volumes also grew by around 39% year-on-year, reflecting improved demand and business expansion.

The company also performed better compared to the previous quarter. Net profit increased by 15.50% compared to ₹26.08 crore in the second quarter (Q2FY26). Operating income also increased by 31% compared to ₹190.46 crore in the previous quarter

In the same quarter, the company, through its subsidiary, completed the acquisition of US-based specialty chemical manufacturer CrudeChem Technologies (CCT Group).

The company said this acquisition furthers our global expansion journey and strengthens our technical capabilities and leadership in high-performance and sustainable chemical solutions. The CrudeChem Technologies Group manufactures advanced chemical fluid additives and oilfield chemical solutions for the oil and gas sector.

According to Trendlyne data, veteran investor Ashish Kacholia held a 2.6% stake in the company, which has a market cap of Rs 2,760 crore, as of December 2025. He holds 30,00,568 shares.

On Friday, the company’s stock closed at Rs 24.09, up 0.67% or Rs 0.16 on the BSE, and at Rs 24.04, up 0.46% or Rs 0.11 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.