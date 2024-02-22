Finetoex Chemical Shares Gain Around 5 Percent Despite BSE Sensex Losing 300 Points | Check Details Here

Home

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile movement in early trade on Thursday, amid mixed trends in the global markets.

Share Market News: BSE Sensex is down more than 300 points in morning trade on Thursday. Sensex was trading at 72,236.94 points, down 386.15 points. Bharti Airtel and Titan are among the top Sensex laggards down 2 per cent. Despite this fall in the market, shares of Finetoex Chemical gained around 5 per cent on Thursday i.e. February 22.

The counter opened at Rs 435 and went on to rise 4.82 per cent to touch the day’s high of Rs 453.7. The shares of Fineotex, which has a market cap of Rs 5,017, has a 52-week high of Rs 458 and a 52-week low of Rs 208.45.

After opening on a sluggish note, Sensex turned positive and rose 7.58 points or 0.01 per cent to 72,630.67 points. But the 30-share benchmark soon reversed the momentum and fell sharply by 381.94 points or 0.53 per cent to 72,241.15 points. The broader Nifty also showed some resistance initially but gave in to the selling pressure and declined 148.40 points or 0.67 per cent to 21,906.65 points.

On Wednesday, US stocks finished mostly higher while European shares ended on a mixed note.

Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting showed most policymakers were concerned about the risks of cutting interest rates early.

On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day winning streak. While Sensex fell 434.31 points to close at 72,623.09 points, Nifty declined 141.90 points to end the day at 22,055.05 points. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Wednesday as they purchased securities worth Rs 284.66 crore.

