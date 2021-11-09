New Delhi: Fino Payments Bank Limited IPO share allotment is being done today. Subsequently, initiation of refunds will be done. The Initial Public Offering will be listed at BSE and NSE.

Fino Payment Bank IPO Share Allotment Status Direct Link

Fino Payments Bank IPO subscription period was opened on October 29 and closed on November 2. Those, who had subscribed, are eagerly to know the share allotment status.

Investors need to visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Once they land on the page, you need to go to “Status of Issue Application” section.

You need to enter check the status of your application by entering a few details.

You need to select issue type, issue name, application number, Permanent Account Number (PAN) details.

Fino Payment Bank IPO Review

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed between Rs 560 to Rs 577 per equity share.

The IPO has a market lot of 25 shares and minimum order quantity of 25 shares.

The IPO has an issue size of Rs 1,200.29 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue stands at Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale is Rs 900.29 crore.

The IPO was overall subscribed by 2.03 times.