>New Delhi: The blockbuster tech startup party, that started after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, appears to be over. Startup verticals ranging from edtech to e-commerce and health-tech have fired thousands of employees in recent months, despite the funding galore that saw more than USD 42 billion flowing into the Indian startup ecosystem last year alone. As per a recent report, the situation is set to get worse with a recession looming and funding drying up.Also Read - CARS24 Lays Off 600 Employees To Cut Cost', Calls It 'Business As Usual'

From early-stage startups to “soonicorns” (set to become unicorns with a valuation of USD 1 billion and above) and the unicorns — all are bracing for a harsh winter ahead, reported news agency IANS. The current layoff season has shaken up the country’s workforce, especially the young, who quit traditional, stable companies to join startups at crazy packages. Professional networking platforms like LinkedIn are full of raging posts from employees who have been asked to leave. Also Read - EdTech Major Vedantu Lays Off 424 Employees: 'I Am Truly Sorry', Says CEO

As per the report, in total, over 6,000 people have been shown the door in the name of “restructuring” and “cost cut” as startups and unicorns shut non-performing verticals, cut marketing spending, and freeze fresh hiring. Also Read - The Kota Factory: India's Biggest Coaching Hub Goes Big On Hiring

List Of Startups That Fired Major Chunk Of Workforce In Recent Months

Edtech Major BYJU’s run Whitehat Jr forced more than 1,000 employees to resign Edtech Platform Unacademy lays off nearly 600 employees contractual workers and educators Online learning company Vedantu fires more than 424 workers owning to ‘financial constraints’ Healthtech platform mFine lays off over 50 per cent of its workforce Pre-owned e-commerce platform CARS24 asks around 600 employees to go Zomato-owned Blinkit (earlier Grofers) fired more than 1,500-1,600 employees, citing cost-cutting E-commerce platform Meesho asks more than 150 full-time employees to leave its grocery business Furniture and lifestyle rental brand Furlanco lays off over 180 employees Social commerce startup Trell gives more than 300 employees the pink slip



WhiteHat Jr forced more than 1,000 employees to resign after they were either asked to join at different locations or return to Mumbai or Gurugram. Sources close to the company had told IANS that WhiteHat Jr asked its nearly 3,000 sales and support employees to report to either Mumbai or Gurugram (out of its 5,000-strong workforce that includes teachers who are on a contractual basis and hence not full-time employees) in April, leading to mass resignations.

Several sales executives have also quit BYJU’s after they were asked by the HR team to join various locations on meagre salaries.

Edtech platform Unacademy first laid off nearly 600 employees, contractual workers and educators — about 10 per cent of its 6,000-strong workforce across the group — in April.

Unacademy’s co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal have predicted a funding winter that can last as long as 18 months, saying it will cut costs wherever required to weather the dry spell and become profitable. In a letter to employees, Munjal said that “we must learn to work under constraints and focus on profitability at all costs”.

“Some people are predicting that this (funding winter) might last 24 months. We must adapt. This is a test for all of us. We must learn to work under constraints. We must focus on profitability at all costs. We must survive the winter,” he wrote.

Another online learning company Vedantu has fired more than 424 workers owing to “financial constraints”. According to Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder of Vedantu, the external environment is tough as the Russia-Ukraine war, impending recession fears, and Fed rate interest hikes have led to inflationary pressures with massive correction in stocks globally and in India.

“There is no easy way to say this but I am truly sorry. Out of 5,900 Vedans (employees), 424 of our fellow teammates i.e about 7 per cent of our company, will be parting with us,” Krishna said last week.

Healthtech platform mFine has laid off over 50 per cent of its total workforce (more than 500 employees) from operations, product and marketing verticals, according to sources.

Shripati Acharya, managing partner, Prime Venture Partners, told IANS that they are in unprecedented times and the steep change in macro-conditions is particularly difficult on companies who are in active fundraise right now. Prime Venture Partners is one of its existing investors in mFine.

“Unfortunately, restructuring and layoffs are inevitable in such scenarios and are very hard decisions for entrepreneurs to make. MFine has built a great product which is being used by millions of people and has built a huge hospital network with esteemed doctors,” Acharya said. Pre-owned e-commerce platform CARS24 has asked around 600 employees to go on the basis of “poor performance”.