First bullet train will be a game-changer for Bihar as it will run at 350 kmh from Varanasi to Siliguri via Patna, cutting travel times drastically

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026 has paved way for Bihar to become an integral part of India’s expanding high-speed rail network. It gets more weightage after the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 has reaffirmed plans for a bullet train corridor passing through the state.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a high-speed rail line has been proposed that will link Varanasi with Siliguri, running via Bihar’s capital Patna, and the corridor is expected to cut travel times dramatically and significantly improve connectivity across eastern India. “If realised, it will mark the first bullet train route to serve Bihar, opening up faster movement for passengers and boosting regional growth.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vishnaw says, “The first bullet train is going to run in Bihar. The train will run from Varanasi to Siliguri via Patna. This will be a game-changer for Bihar…” pic.twitter.com/DI5aHmNWdl — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2026

Trains travelling at speeds of up to 300-350 km/h

The high-speed rail project is a part of a broader push to build seven new bullet train corridors. The Varanasi–Siliguri High-Speed Rail Corridor will run through Bihar-including important stops at Patna and potentially at Katihar-linking Uttar Pradesh with West Bengal while integrating Bihar into the national high-speed rail network, said Vaishnaw. This corridor is expected to cut the current 14- to 18-hour journey between Varanasi and Siliguri to less than three hours, with trains travelling at speeds of up to 300-350 km/h.

The minister highlighted that the corridor will not only benefit travellers but will also act as an economic catalyst for the region by strengthening trade, business, tourism and access to education and healthcare. Vaishnaw noted that nearly Rs 16 lakh crore in investment is being mobilised for all seven high-speed projects combined.

Commitments to upgrade traditional rail infrastructure

For Bihar, this announcement comes alongside commitments to upgrade traditional rail infrastructure and expand the reach of faster trains such as Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Express services within the state. Officials have also outlined additional rail upgrades, station modernisation projects and new lines aimed at enhancing connectivity across the region.

While the bullet train corridor is still in the planning stages and detailed routes and stations have yet to be finalised, its inclusion in the national agenda under Budget 2026 reflects a significant step towards transforming Bihar’s transport landscape. Even before construction begins, expectations are high that this project will modernise travel for passengers, reduce travel times and stimulate economic activity across eastern India.

(With agency inputs)

