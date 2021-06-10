New Delhi: Navy Mumbai International Airport -Three inter-connected multi-level terminals, multi model transportation hub and a design inspired by the national flower of India Lotus, welcome to the master design of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport. The airport will have capacity to handle 60 million passengers per year and will be connected through high speed expressway, suburban rail, metro and water transport. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Shares Absolutely Hot Picture In A Black Bikini, Leaves Sister Priyanka Chopra Jealous

Navy Mumbai International Airport Status, Plan, Map, Design, Location, Latest News

Navi Mumbai International Airport (P) Ltd., is a Public Private Partnership venture in which the GVK led Mumbai International Airport Ltd., (MIAL), has a 74 per cent stake. The nodal agency

of the Government of Maharashtra CIDCO holds the remaining 26 per cent, GVK said in its master plan. Also Read - Rare & Historical US Gold Coin Sells For Whopping Rs 138 Crore, Sets New World Record | Here's Why

Navy Mumbai International Airport will be built on 1,160 hectares in phases. The Navi Mumbai International Airport has been planned to be implemented in four phases. Also Read - Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2021: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Whatsapp Forwards That You Can Share With Your Family

Navy Mumbai International Airport will eventually cater to 60 million passengers per year.

The design is inspired by the national flower of India which is Lotus. The futuristic design of Navi Mumbai International Airport uniquely blends modernity with India ethos, art and

culture. It symbolizes the creativity and vitality of Rising India, GVK said.

The design of Navi Mumbai International Airport has been created by architecture firm “Zaha Hadid Architects”.

There will be three inter connected multi-level terminals and Multi model transportation hub.

Navy Mumbai International Airport will have dual entrances – 1. Western Entrance, and 2. Eastern Entrance.

There will be two parallel runways at Navy Mumbai International Airport which will be capable of simultaneous operation.

There will be high speed expressway, suburban rail, metro and water transport connectivity to the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The central terminal complex of the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be connected by 9 plus 9 lanes airport access road.

The western and northern part of the airport is planned for passenger-related facilities. The eastern part of the airport is planned for Cargo, Maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), and

general aviation terminal.

Passenger terminal will have drop-off area, check in area, security check, shopping area, two lounge area. There will be separate boarding area for domestic flights and international

flights.

There will be 26 immigration desks, 29 aerobridges. There will be separate arrivals for domestic flights, international flights, main arrival corridor.

Navy Mumbai International Airport will have seamless transfer to connecting flights, baggage handling, baggage chain, arrival hall, and 9 baggage carousels.