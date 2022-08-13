Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Latest News Today: In the next few months, passengers will be able to travel from Delhi to Meerut by rapid rail as the first phase of India’s first-ever regional rapid transit system (RRTS) connecting an 82-km stretch between Delhi and Meerut will be operational by March 2023. Once operational, this 17-km stretch will connect Sahibabad to Duhai in Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out In Batla House Area Of South Delhi

Speaking to Financial Express, Vinay Kumar Singh, MD, NCRTC, said that the test run with one train has already been done and the entire 82-km corridor will be operational by 2025.

"We have already started the test run with one train. We were given the target of operationalising the first phase by June 2023, but we are preponing it to March next year. The entire 82-km corridor will be operational by 2025," Vinay Kumar Singh told FE.

He further added that it needs around Rs 30,000 crore investment for the entire corridor to be completed and funds have been tied up.

According to him, over Rs 10,000 crore has already been spent in the project as work is going on across the entire stretch. He added that Asian Development Bank is providing $one billion loan; Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and New Development Bank have provided $500 million each loan facility for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

Saying that an agreement has been signed with Alstom India for the supply of 30 trains for the RRTS corridor and 10 trains for the Meerut metro project, he said Alstom India will do the maintenance job of the rolling stocks for 15 years.

In the meantime, the NCRTC has also signed one agreement with DB India for the operation and maintenance of the RRTS corridor for 12 years.

Giving details, Singh said the Sahibabad-Duhai stretch will have five stations and for the initial stage, six-coach trains will ply, but the platforms will be equipped for nine-coach trains.