First Vande Bharat Train For Northeast to be Launched on April 14: Check Route, Timing

The new Vande Bharat Express will connect Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri.

Vande Bharat Express Train Latest Update: The first Vande Bharat Express Train for Northeast will be launched on April 14 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, the train will connect Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri.

Ahead of the launch of the train, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already started preparatory work for the grand launch of the fastest train of India in this region.

“Yes, it is true that Vande Bharat Express will be launched soon in the northeast. We are targeting April 14 to launch this special train when the Prime Minister will be visiting Guwahati,” one official told PTI.

Vande Bharat Express: New Route

The new Vande Bharat Express will connect Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri. At present, the NFR is running Vande Bharat Express only between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, both in West Bengal.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had on March 6 said the prestigious Vande Bharat Express will reach Rangpo in Sikkim by December, 2024.

Vande Bharat Express: Speed Limit

The Vande Bharat Express has a maximum commercial speed of 160 km per hour. The speed exceeded 180 km per hour during testing. As most Indian tracks are not capable of supporting such high speeds, the train is operated at a maximum speed of 130 km per hour.

The new Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri train will be able to run at a maximum speed of 110 km per hour.

“The speed taken by a train depends on the rolling stock capacity, which is very high in Vande Bharat Express, and the track capacity,” an official said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.